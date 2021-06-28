Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.77. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

