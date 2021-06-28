Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

HEINY opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

