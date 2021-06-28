Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €94.29. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

