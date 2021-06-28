Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MLHR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.95. 1,310,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -344.83 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

