Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.57 million.Herman Miller also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.580 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,763. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.