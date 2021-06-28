High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.64

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 98705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

