Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The bank's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, strong deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income will likely continue to support revenues. The company's capital deployments seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. Moreover, its restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, pressure on margins, owing to near-zero interest rates, remains concerning as it will likely hurt the top line in the near term. Further, mounting expenses mainly due to investments in franchise are expected to hamper profitability to some extent.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,212. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

