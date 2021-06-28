Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0073 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $147,385.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00585003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

