HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. HOQU has a total market cap of $367,581.26 and approximately $874,775.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00661145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038590 BTC.

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

