Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Up 557.1% in June

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HOTF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile
