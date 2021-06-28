Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Up 557.1% in June

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOTF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

