H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.18. 332,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.73.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

