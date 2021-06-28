Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 38,478 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNP shares. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.1256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

