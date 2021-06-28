Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Huazhu Group worth $57,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $52.79 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

