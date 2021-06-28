i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $31.39 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

