IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0340

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.90 or 0.00632106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038283 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

