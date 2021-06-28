Ignition (IC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $46,233.88 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,443,895 coins and its circulating supply is 1,430,722 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

