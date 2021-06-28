iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. 811,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,087. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.