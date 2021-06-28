Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Position Lessened by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILPT. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $26.76.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

