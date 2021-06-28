Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INF. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.83 ($7.35).

Informa stock opened at GBX 509.80 ($6.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 547.84.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

