Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INOV. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INOV stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.