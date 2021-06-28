Insider Buying: dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,438.15.

Robert Karl Maier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Karl Maier acquired 25,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

Shares of dynaCERT stock opened at C$0.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74. dynaCERT Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

