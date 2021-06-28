Insider Selling: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Major Shareholder Sells $19,347,749.96 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00.

NMTR opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $301.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.09.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 91,414 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $552,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

