Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.05. The company had a trading volume of 200,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,664. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$14.98 and a 12 month high of C$26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.43.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

