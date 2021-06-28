Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total value of C$14,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$1,100,175.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total value of C$360,875.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total transaction of C$361,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching C$141.57. 2,513,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$136.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$89.50 and a 52-week high of C$148.11. The company has a market cap of C$63.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

