Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 45,796 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at C$416,693.68.

Shares of ELD stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.66. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.07 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.34.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

