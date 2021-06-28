Insider Selling: Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Sells £1,351,653.98 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

LON FLTR opened at £137.55 ($179.71) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 482.63. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of £138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £163.45 ($213.55).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

