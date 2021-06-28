Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 1,837 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $332,111.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,753,987.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

