Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 1,837 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $332,111.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,753,987.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34.
MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
