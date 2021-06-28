Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,611 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,482,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,829,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

MORN opened at $249.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.70. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.19 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

