Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $14.71. 89,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

