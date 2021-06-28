Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,131,804.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,131,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $12,148.00.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $605.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.83.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.