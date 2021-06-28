Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Sells 3,851 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TDOC stock traded up $5.32 on Monday, reaching $170.42. 187,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.42. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 65,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

