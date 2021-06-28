Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Sells $699,215.24 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

