Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 13,863 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,117 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,161.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $23,439.15.

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.

NASDAQ PCVX remained flat at $$24.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.14.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

