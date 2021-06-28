Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 13,863 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,117 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,161.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $23,439.15.
- On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.
NASDAQ PCVX remained flat at $$24.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 495,700 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
