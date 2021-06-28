Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Major Shareholder Sells $5,727,653.12 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ZS opened at $218.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.