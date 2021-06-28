InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of IHG opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.23 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.60.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.
