InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of IHG opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.23 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

