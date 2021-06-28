Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $914.03

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $914.03 and last traded at $912.09, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $908.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

The stock has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $850.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

