Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSML traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $25.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
