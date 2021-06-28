Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSML traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $25.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

