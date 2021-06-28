Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

IQI opened at $13.45 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

