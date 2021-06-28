Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,627. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98.

