Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 187.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.98. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

