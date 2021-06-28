Investors Purchase Large Volume of W. P. Carey Call Options (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 21,712 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,783% compared to the average volume of 1,153 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $122,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

