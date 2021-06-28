iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Capital One Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 568,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $39,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $73.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

