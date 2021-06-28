iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 832,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $75,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

ESGU stock opened at $98.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

