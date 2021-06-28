iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

