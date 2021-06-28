iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $79.61 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

