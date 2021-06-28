iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Altus Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.74. 85,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.