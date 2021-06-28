Island Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $63,508.00 (ISLE)

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Island Coin has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Island Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Island Coin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $63,508.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00145993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00163699 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,504.25 or 0.99555410 BTC.

Island Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 542,980,986,630,671 coins and its circulating supply is 436,269,605,650,805 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin . The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin

Island Coin Coin Trading

