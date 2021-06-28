J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $163.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.55.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,532. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

