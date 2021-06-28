Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Cap Hits $615,778.83

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $615,778.83 and approximately $209,441.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00647536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

