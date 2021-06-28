Jason Park Sells 53,350 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00.

DKNG opened at $51.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

